Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Fitter Machinist (Harare)

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
May. 23, 2023
Job Description

An opportunity has arisen within our organization for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Fitter Machinist to join our Engineering team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Calculates dimensions and tolerances using knowledge of mathematics and instruments such as micrometers and vernier calipers.
  • Machines parts to specifications using machine tools such as lathes, milling machines, shapers, or grinders.
  • Measures, examines, and tests completed units in order to detect defects and ensure conformance to specifications, using precision instruments such as micrometers.
  • Sets up, adjusts and operates all of the basic machine tools and many specialized or advanced variation tools in order to perform precision machining operations.
  • Aligns and secures holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories, and materials onto machines.
  • Monitors the feed and speed of machines during the machining process.
  • Selects the appropriate tools, machines, and materials to be used in preparation of machinery work.
  • Fits and assembles parts to make or repair machine tools.
  • Assists artisan to evaluate experimental procedures, and recommends changes or modifications for improved efficiency and adaptability to setup and production.
  • Prepares working sketches for the illustration of product appearance.
  • Assists welder in setting up and operating metalworking, brazing, heat-treating, welding, and cutting equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class one Journeyman Trade test Certificate.
  • Diploma in Fitting and Machining.
  • A t least two years’ work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs in PDF form to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw, with the title "Fitter Machinist" clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 23 May 2023

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support. 

Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.

  • Founded: 1994
  • Headquarters: Harare
