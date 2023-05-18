Fitter Machinist (Harare)

Job Description
An opportunity has arisen within our organization for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Fitter Machinist to join our Engineering team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Calculates dimensions and tolerances using knowledge of mathematics and instruments such as micrometers and vernier calipers.
- Machines parts to specifications using machine tools such as lathes, milling machines, shapers, or grinders.
- Measures, examines, and tests completed units in order to detect defects and ensure conformance to specifications, using precision instruments such as micrometers.
- Sets up, adjusts and operates all of the basic machine tools and many specialized or advanced variation tools in order to perform precision machining operations.
- Aligns and secures holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories, and materials onto machines.
- Monitors the feed and speed of machines during the machining process.
- Selects the appropriate tools, machines, and materials to be used in preparation of machinery work.
- Fits and assembles parts to make or repair machine tools.
- Assists artisan to evaluate experimental procedures, and recommends changes or modifications for improved efficiency and adaptability to setup and production.
- Prepares working sketches for the illustration of product appearance.
- Assists welder in setting up and operating metalworking, brazing, heat-treating, welding, and cutting equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class one Journeyman Trade test Certificate.
- Diploma in Fitting and Machining.
- A t least two years’ work experience.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs in PDF form to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw, with the title "Fitter Machinist" clearly written in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 May 2023