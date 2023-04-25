Fitter & Turners x2

Job Description

Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide & we’re now looking for 2x Fitters to join our team at the Harare Factory.

First line reaction and repair of line stoppages, directly related to operations in the Factory. Planned Maintenance and Repair, as well as attending to breakdowns. Adjusting and setting of machines and equipment. Improvements and new installations. Stoppage reports and line efficiencies. Training & coaching Operators on safe and efficient operation of machinery.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend to breakdowns as requested by operational personnel and/or when defects are observed.

Execute repairs to plant timeously to ensure the minimum of downtime, taking care to isolate/lock out electrical system, taking all necessary precautions.

Performs plant maintenance as per maintenance schedules, to ensure optimal plant availability.

Performs repairs to the defects found during inspections, on a pro-active basis, before it results in breakdowns.

Continuously improve plant conditions and do repairs in such a manner and to such a standard that a recurrence of a failure or defect would be prevented. Reliability.

Carry out changeovers, adjustment and setting of plant equipment and machinery as required for different products, to ensure efficient operation of the line during the production run.

Involved with and assisting the Operational personnel to ensure good line efficiencies and optimal plant reliability.

Be involved in packaging material trials so as to obtain the most cost effective packaging solution required for any specific product.

Perform administrative duties as required in SAP on Works Orders, Stores requisitions, etc.

Follow Safety rules; be supportive in safety management by executing inspections, completing registers, etc.

Abide by hygiene rules and make recommendations or alterations to plant in conjunction with Quality Assurance to improve hygiene and product safety.

Maintain a world-class level of technical expertise in all work that is done.

Maintain housekeeping standard in the place of work.

Work shifts as per a schedule, but also work overtime from time to time to repair breakdowns, perform changeovers, or provide support services to the plant.

Qualifications and Experience

At least NC Certificate.

Served Apprenticeship and qualified Fitter and Turner Class 1 with a Trade Test Certificate.

A minimum of two years experience in Mechanical field.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and under pressure.

Computer literate (Excel, Word, PowerPoint SAP and AMM).

Strong analytical & problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.nestle.com/jobs/search-jobs?keyword=&country=ZW&location=Harare&career_area=All

Deadline: 25 April 2023