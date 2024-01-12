Fixed Term Contract Fuel Quality Chemist (Bulawayo)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:
FIXED TERM CONTRACT FUEL QUALITY CHEMIST (1 YEAR) - BULAWAYO
Reporting to the Fuel Quality Technologist, the Key Job Functions of this position will be to:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carry out quality tests of liquid fuels and LPG at petroleum sites.
- Conduct site closures and prepare statements for prosecution of fuel quality offenders.
- Carry out quality management system audits at petroleum sites.
- Ensure that all laboratory equipment is serviced, calibrated and in good working condition.
- Carry out investigations on fuel quality complaints and incidents.
- Provide support at shows, exhibition and stakeholder consultation workshops.
- Provide accurate input for departmental and other reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Chemistry or equivalent.
- Two years minimum experience working in a fuel testing laboratory.
- Good appreciation of the petroleum sector.
- Good working knowledge of ISO17025:2017 and ISO9001:2015 standards.
- Good public relations skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
- Driver's license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 16 January 2024
