Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Fixed Term Contract Fuel Quality Chemist (Bulawayo)

Jan. 16, 2024
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:

FIXED TERM CONTRACT FUEL QUALITY CHEMIST (1 YEAR) - BULAWAYO

Reporting to the Fuel Quality Technologist, the Key Job Functions of this position will be to:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carry out quality tests of liquid fuels and LPG at petroleum sites.
  • Conduct site closures and prepare statements for prosecution of fuel quality offenders.
  • Carry out quality management system audits at petroleum sites.
  • Ensure that all laboratory equipment is serviced, calibrated and in good working condition.
  • Carry out investigations on fuel quality complaints and incidents.
  • Provide support at shows, exhibition and stakeholder consultation workshops.
  • Provide accurate input for departmental and other reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Chemistry or equivalent.
  • Two years minimum experience working in a fuel testing laboratory.
  • Good appreciation of the petroleum sector.
  • Good working knowledge of ISO17025:2017 and ISO9001:2015 standards.
  • Good public relations skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Driver's license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 16 January 2024

