Fleet and Logistics Associate (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project a five-year funded USAID / PEPFAR funded HIV Care and Treatment whose main objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control. This will be achieved by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).
Under the direction of the Logistics Officer, the Fleet and Logistics Associate shall provide a variety of administrative and transportation support to the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist the Logistics Officer by ensuring that all transport requests are met for ZHI staff, consultants and project materials to designated approved locations.
- Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security and maintenance of the project vehicles.
- Support the Logistics Officer to ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the fleet vehicles through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing, etc.
- Ensure availability of all the required project fleet documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.
- Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations and plan movements and routes by studying schedule or ad-hoc request by the office.
- Assist the Fleet and Logistics Officer on fuel reconciliations from all field offices to make sure they are timely submitted to finance.
- Provide administrative support in record keeping for services and maintenance, insurance claims and policy documents, fuel packages and logbooks.
- travel arrangements for Provincial and District staffs and other participants under the guidance of the Logistics Officer.
- Assist with arranging the monthly meetings with all ZHI drivers; Assist with vehicle booking for services and maintenance and make sure all the documents for payments are complete packages, and support on quotations processes.
- Perform any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A holder of at least a Degree in Transport/Administration or any other relevant qualification with a minimum of 3 years’ experience.
- Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a minimum valid driving license class 4.
- Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.
- Experience with large complex organization preferred.
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Matured and willing to work at odd hours.
- Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills.
- Good computer skills.
- Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff.
- subcontractors and recipients of assistance.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 20 October 2023
