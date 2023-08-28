Floating Brand Ambassador (Contract)
Job Description
We have new and exciting opportunities for Floating Brand Ambassadors to join the Mukuru team in Zimbabwe.
The main purpose of this role is to intermediate between the Customers and Tellers.
The Brand Ambassador (Floating Teller) reports directly to the Retail Supervisor. This position is responsible for housekeeping, customer service, queue monitoring, security, and trading as a teller whenever its called for. Internal Liaison with Teller, Farmers, Regional Manager, Branch Manager. External Liaison takes place with host shops, customers, police, CIT.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily cleaning outside the booth before commencing of trade.
- Ensures that there is adequate stationary for the day before commencement of trade.
- At the branch ensures that the banking hall is properly cleaned and sanitized.
- Ensures that the rate board is up before commencement of trade.
- Deep sanitization of banking hall and outside the booth every 48 hours.
- Daily inspection within the premises for security before trade starts.
- Provides adequate information to customers on Mukuru products and services.
- Ensures that all WHO protocols are followed where it concerns queue monitoring, all customers are sanitized and temperatures checked, enforcing social distancing.
- Assists in completing slips for the elderly, illiterate and new clients.
- Ensures timeous and effective movement of clients especially during busy periods.
- Maintains a harmonious environment by managing conflict and complaints amongst customers in the queue.
- Handles basic customer queries such as name changes using customer’s devices/ WhatsApp platforms.
- Assesses the gravity of complaints and queries and directs to the correct office for resolution.
- Assists clients who have lost messages with order numbers and voucher numbers by directing to the Schedulers/ Branch Manager.
- Record, post and manage end of day statistics and daily post on the Harare region WhatsApp group.
- Hourly recording of statistics in relation to number of people in the queues and the number of times customers have spent in the queue (at main branch). Daily recording at the booth. These statistics are submitted on the google form.
- Monitors third party sales agents in relation to customer service.
- Performs KYC for all transactions for collection and sending.
- Verifies notes received for outbound transactions.
- Counting and recounting customer’s cash before issuing it to clients.
- Sorts change for outbound transactions.
- Cancel outbound orders that don’t meet KYC requirements using the Mukuru App.
- Monitor transaction limits in line with RBZ guidelines.
- Report any suspicious transactions to the AML Reporting Officer (for tellers at a branch).
- Reporting any suspicious transactions Scheduler (for tellers at a booth).
- Receiving and transferring cash to CIT.
- Safekeeping of cash (float in the safe) including passwords and pins to own compartment in the safe.
- Daily cash ups at the end of each day.
- Assist customers in completing the EDD form for suspicious transactions
- Identifies threats before those elements can attack SMH at the booth or at the branch.
- Escort tellers to the safe as they do their top-ups.
- Ensures that clients are safe from being duped by the public e.g. money changers who give customers fake currency.
- To make sure that the booth is always locked.
- Makes sure that the cameras are working.
- Ensure that the teller is always safe.
- Ensures that the booth is secure in the absence of the teller.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).
- Understanding of Spoken and written English (Essential).
- At least 2 years’ experience in Sales within Mukuru or Financial sector environment (Essential)
- At least 6 months to 1 year security experience.
- Knowledge of customer service principles.
- Knowledge of money laundering.
- Knowledge of CFT.
- Knowledge of basic security.
- Knowledge of Mukuru products.
Additional Skills:
- Computer skills.
- Verbal communication skills.
- Time management skills.
- Organisational & administrative skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://mukuru.breezy.hr/p/369d6d8f203f-floating-brand-ambassador
Should you be appointed in a remote/work from home role at Mukuru, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have uninterrupted internet connectivity and a ‘work-like’ environment at your home location, in order to deliver your best in terms of performance, productivity and service to our customers.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company’s EE targets, If you do not receive any response after two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/