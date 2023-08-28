Floating Brand Ambassador (Contract)

Job Description

We have new and exciting opportunities for Floating Brand Ambassadors to join the Mukuru team in Zimbabwe.

The main purpose of this role is to intermediate between the Customers and Tellers.

The Brand Ambassador (Floating Teller) reports directly to the Retail Supervisor. This position is responsible for housekeeping, customer service, queue monitoring, security, and trading as a teller whenever its called for. Internal Liaison with Teller, Farmers, Regional Manager, Branch Manager. External Liaison takes place with host shops, customers, police, CIT.