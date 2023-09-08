Floor Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Floor Supervisor.

Reporting to: Housekeeper .

Location: New Ambassador Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and coordinates daily hotel cleaning schedules.

Inspects cleanliness of rooms/ Public Areas and implements prompt corrective action on all inspection findings.

Coordinates housekeeping department human resources issues

Continuous training and development of departmental staff.

Communicates guests' feedback to housekeeping associates.

Manages housekeeping expenses in line with approved budgets.

Coordinates housekeeping activities for other departments.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Tourism Management.

At least 2 years of relevant experience in housekeeping operations.

Good eye for detail and innovative.

Knowledge of ACCPAC system and materials control. Should be an assertive person of unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/floor-supervisor/

Human Resources Director