Floor Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Floor Supervisor.
- Reporting to: Housekeeper .
- Location: New Ambassador Hotel.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans and coordinates daily hotel cleaning schedules.
- Inspects cleanliness of rooms/ Public Areas and implements prompt corrective action on all inspection findings.
- Coordinates housekeeping department human resources issues
- Continuous training and development of departmental staff.
- Communicates guests' feedback to housekeeping associates.
- Manages housekeeping expenses in line with approved budgets.
- Coordinates housekeeping activities for other departments.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Tourism Management.
- At least 2 years of relevant experience in housekeeping operations.
- Good eye for detail and innovative.
- Knowledge of ACCPAC system and materials control. Should be an assertive person of unquestionable integrity.
How to Apply
All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/floor-supervisor/
Human Resources Director
Rainbow Tourism Group
1 Pennefather Avenue
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.
Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.