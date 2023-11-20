Florist - Infinity Bloom Private Limited
Job Description
We are searching for a Florist to work for Infinity Bloom private limited. You should also furnish clients with relevant flower-related information. You should demonstrate accurate, updated flower knowledge to ensure success as a florist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing floral arrangements, bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and other types of floral arrangements.
- Arranging flowers in vases or other containers, such as baskets or boxes, for delivery or sale.
- Preparing floral arrangements by gathering supplies such as vases, floral foam, wire cutters, tape measures, scissors, and floral tape.
- Preparing floral arrangements and bouquets according to client specifications or artistic designs.
- All applications will be reference-checked and their qualifications verified.
Infinity Bloom reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.
- Advising clients on possible flower combinations.
- Providing occasion-specific flower suggestions.
- Carefully arranging palatable bouquets for purchase.
- Packaging clients' flowers to prevent breakages.
Qualifications and Experience
- To have worked with flowers for a minimum of two years.
- Knowledgeable about flower handling techniques.
Other
How to Apply
The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)
Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.
Infinity Bloom is committed to Employment Equity. All appointments will be made in this context.
A detailed CV should be hand delivered, emailed to: recruitment.infinitybloom@gmail.com, or sent by courier service to The Manager,1 Kenny Close, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe
The closing date will be on Friday 24 September 2023. Please be mindful of the closing date as NO late application will be considered.
