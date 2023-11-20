Florist - Infinity Bloom Private Limited

Job Description

We are searching for a Florist to work for Infinity Bloom private limited. You should also furnish clients with relevant flower-related information. You should demonstrate accurate, updated flower knowledge to ensure success as a florist.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing floral arrangements, bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and other types of floral arrangements.

Arranging flowers in vases or other containers, such as baskets or boxes, for delivery or sale.

Preparing floral arrangements by gathering supplies such as vases, floral foam, wire cutters, tape measures, scissors, and floral tape.

Preparing floral arrangements and bouquets according to client specifications or artistic designs.

Infinity Bloom reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.

Advising clients on possible flower combinations.

Providing occasion-specific flower suggestions.

Carefully arranging palatable bouquets for purchase.

Packaging clients' flowers to prevent breakages.

Qualifications and Experience

To have worked with flowers for a minimum of two years.

Knowledgeable about flower handling techniques.

Other

