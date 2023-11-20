Florist Supervisor - Infinity Bloom Private Limited

Job Description

We are searching for a Florist Supervisor to work for Infinity Bloom private limited. To oversee sales, operations, and scheduling within the individuals and businesses, as well as flower shops. In addition to management duties, design floral arrangements, stock products, interact with customers, and process orders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Communicating with clients about order status, delivery schedules, and special delivery instructions.

Preparing floral arrangements, bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and other types of floral arrangements.

Maintaining inventory of flowers, supplies, and other materials needed to create arrangements

Consulting with clients regarding flower choices, colors, and other details to ensure satisfaction with the finished product.

Creating designs using computerized design software or hand-drawing sketches of arrangements

Ordering flowers and other materials from wholesalers and growers to meet demand for specific items.

Coordinating delivery of flowers to events such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

Handling customer service issues such as complaints about damaged flowers or incorrect deliveries

Managing social media platforms, calls, and messages, and all inquiries.

Payment processing and bookkeeping for all orders and maintaining records to manage finances and inventory effectively.

Creating content for the company, posting and advertising flower content.

Qualifications and Experience

To have worked in a flower shop and managed for a minimum of two years.

Other

How to Apply

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)

Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.