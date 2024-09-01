Flotation Operator x12 (Kamativi)
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the operation and management of dewatering equipment, including filter press, thickener, settling pond etc.
- Assist the section leader to be responsible for the production, organization, operation supervision of the Grinding & Flotation section.
- Responsible for the operation and management of grinding and flotation section equipment, including ball mill, cyclone, flotation machine, mixing tank, dosing machine
- Assist the section leader in the production, organization , operation and supervision of the crushing section.
- Tends filter plate press that removes impurities or moisture from slurring and chemical solution: Covers filter plates with cloth, canvas, or paper.
- Responsible for crushing section equipment, operation and management, including jaw crusher, cone crusher, vibrating screen and the belts.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level subjects.
- Certificate in Chemical processing, Mineral extraction & processing or equivalent.
- Experience working at a Quarry mine or mine crushing section is an added advantage.
- Experience in flotation benefaction plant, pressure filtration and dehydration is an added advantage.
- Minimum experience 2 years in similar above mentioned post.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 September 2024
Kamativi Mining Company
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
