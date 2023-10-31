Food and Beverage Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the General Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for preparation of the Food and Beverage Budget, Supervising inventory and all service stocks, cost analysis, menu costing, preparation of monthly reports, setting controls, goals and sales targets for the Food and Beverage operations, marketing the restaurant, training of staff/ students on attachment, supervising the day to day operations of the Food and Beverage Department, ensuring cleanliness/ hygiene standards in the Hotel are maintained, controlling and analyzing quality of product and service to ensure guest satisfaction.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

The applicant must also have a Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent and have at least two (2) years post qualification experience at a supervisory or managerial level.

Incumbent should have excellent sales skills; well groomed, knowledge of cost controls as well as revenue generations strategy.

A clean Class Four (4) Driver’s License is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:-

The Human Resources & Administration Manager