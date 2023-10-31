Food and Beverage Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the General Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for preparation of the Food and Beverage Budget, Supervising inventory and all service stocks, cost analysis, menu costing, preparation of monthly reports, setting controls, goals and sales targets for the Food and Beverage operations, marketing the restaurant, training of staff/ students on attachment, supervising the day to day operations of the Food and Beverage Department, ensuring cleanliness/ hygiene standards in the Hotel are maintained, controlling and analyzing quality of product and service to ensure guest satisfaction.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- The applicant must also have a Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent and have at least two (2) years post qualification experience at a supervisory or managerial level.
- Incumbent should have excellent sales skills; well groomed, knowledge of cost controls as well as revenue generations strategy.
- A clean Class Four (4) Driver’s License is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:-
The Human Resources & Administration Manager
CUT Hotels
P Bag 7504
CHINHOYI
Or hand delivered to:
The Human Resources & Administration Manager
CUT Hotels
No 85 Fenlea Farm
Off Harare Chirundu Highway
CHINHOYI
Applications and their attachments can also be sent through (scanned as a single PDF file) email to: cuthotelhr@cut.ac.zw
Deadline: 05 November 2023
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.