Food & Beverages Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance through the development and monitoring of effective implementation of restaurant’s strategy aimed at achieving set people, customer and profitability targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and execute strategic plans to achieve business objectives and drive revenue growth across our restaurants.

Collaborate with chefs and culinary teams to create innovative and high-quality menus that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Maintain the highest standards of food quality, presentation, and service in line with our brand's reputation.

Oversee daily restaurant operations, including staffing, training, inventory management, and cost control.

Foster a customer-centric culture, ensuring that guests receive unparalleled service and an unforgettable dining experience.

Manage budgets, financial performance, and cost optimization across all restaurants.

Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, food safety standards, and other legal requirements.

Stay updated on industry trends and competition, adapting strategies as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma Hotel and Catering/ Culinary Arts, Food Science or any related qualifications.

At least three years’ experience in FMCG industry.

Proven experience as a Food and Beverages Manager or in a similar role within the restaurant industry.

Strong culinary and operational background.

Excellent leadership and team management skills.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities.

Strong business acumen and budget management experience.

A passion for food and customer service.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

Deadline: 13 November 2023