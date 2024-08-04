Food Distribution Assistant (Chipinge

Job Description

Terre Des Hommes Italia (TDH Italy), a child rights organisation seeks to recruit a competent, qualified

and experienced Food Distribution Assistant who will support cash/in-kind distributions and warehousing activities for TdH Italy Projects in Tongogara Refugee Settlement, in Chipinge District.

Working closely with the Food Security team, this position will ensure that all cash/ in-kind assistance preparations for distributions are adequately planned and performed.