Food Distribution Assistant (Chipinge
Job Description
Terre Des Hommes Italia (TDH Italy), a child rights organisation seeks to recruit a competent, qualified
and experienced Food Distribution Assistant who will support cash/in-kind distributions and warehousing activities for TdH Italy Projects in Tongogara Refugee Settlement, in Chipinge District.
Working closely with the Food Security team, this position will ensure that all cash/ in-kind assistance preparations for distributions are adequately planned and performed.
Reports to: Project Coordinator.
Location: Tongogara Refugee Settlement, Chipinge, Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Food Distribution Assistant will be responsible for supporting the coordination of all cash/ in-kind assistance activities for refugees and asylum seekers and managing respective warehousing processes for all food commodities. The position will be responsible for generating periodic programme implementation and assessment reports.
- Cash/ In-kind Distributions
- Facilitate pre-distribution meetings and any cash/in-kind assistance-related community sensitizations.
- Establish control systems enabling PoCs to know and access entitled quantities of food as well as cash per cycle.
- Coordinate with WFP, UNHCR, and the Department of Social Development to ensure that cash/in-kind distributions flow smoothly.
- Support post food distribution monitoring activities.
- Download monthly cash vouchers and ensure the safety of the electronic gadgets
- Conduct cash and in-kind redemption of vouchers during monthly food assistance distributions
- Participate in all organization/ donor surveys.
- Report writing as per organization/ donor requirements.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor. Warehouse Management.
- Manage commodity receipt, storage, dispatch and accounting of warehouse commodities.
- Implement warehouse internal controls, quality oversight and manage any internal losses (re- constitutions, disposal, etc.).
- Ensure recommended food safety practices and food spoilage is minimized.
- Ensure daily warehouse cleanliness and organization.
- Organize and maintain inventory and storage area.
- Reporting any inventory discrepancies.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Monitoring & Evaluation/ Social Work/ Development Studies/ Agriculture Economics etc.
- Demonstrate experience in social protection/ food security and livelihoods multi-sectoral programming.
- Experience using standard food security, livelihoods, resilience, Child Protection, Sexual & Gender-Based Violence, etc, reporting and assessment tools.
- At least 2 years’ direct experience in food security projects.
- Good oral and written communication skills in English.
- Must be result-focused and be able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work well within a multi-cultural team environment.
- Basic knowledge of CHS Accountability Standards and Humanitarian principles including the Code of Conduct, Protection of beneficiaries, Age and Disability Inclusion in Humanitarian activities.
Key Skills:
- Emotional resilience, patience and empathy in dealing with people.
- Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent observational skills.
- Good networking and teamwork skills.
- Good decision making and time management.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their application letter and curriculum vitae with three contactable referees to: tdhcareers@gmail.com, clearly indicating “Food Distribution Assistant” on the subject of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Please note this is an urgent post, which can be filled before deadline if a suitable candidate is found.
Deadline: 10 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Terre des Hommes Italia
The Terre des Hommes International Federation is a network of ten national organisations working for the rights of children and to promote equitable development without racial, religious, political, cultural or gender-based discrimination.
Address: 155 borrowdale road Gunhill Harare