Terre des Hommes Italia

Food Distribution Assistant (Chipinge

Terre des Hommes Italia
Aug. 10, 2024
Job Description

Terre Des Hommes Italia (TDH Italy), a child rights organisation seeks to recruit a competent, qualified

and experienced Food Distribution Assistant who will support cash/in-kind distributions and warehousing activities for TdH Italy Projects in Tongogara Refugee Settlement, in Chipinge District.

Working closely with the Food Security team, this position will ensure that all cash/ in-kind assistance preparations for distributions are adequately planned and performed.

Reports to: Project Coordinator.

Location: Tongogara Refugee Settlement, Chipinge, Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Food Distribution Assistant will be responsible for supporting the coordination of all cash/ in-kind assistance activities for refugees and asylum seekers and managing respective warehousing processes for all food commodities. The position will be responsible for generating periodic programme implementation and assessment reports.
  • Cash/ In-kind Distributions
  • Facilitate pre-distribution meetings and any cash/in-kind assistance-related community sensitizations.
  • Establish control systems enabling PoCs to know and access entitled quantities of food as well as cash per cycle.
  • Coordinate with WFP, UNHCR, and the Department of Social Development to ensure that cash/in-kind distributions flow smoothly.
  • Support post food distribution monitoring activities.
  • Download monthly cash vouchers and ensure the safety of the electronic gadgets
  • Conduct cash and in-kind redemption of vouchers during monthly food assistance distributions
  • Participate in all organization/ donor surveys.
  • Report writing as per organization/ donor requirements.
  • Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor. Warehouse Management.
  • Manage commodity receipt, storage, dispatch and accounting of warehouse commodities.
  • Implement warehouse internal controls, quality oversight and manage any internal losses (re- constitutions, disposal, etc.).
  • Ensure recommended food safety practices and food spoilage is minimized.
  • Ensure daily warehouse cleanliness and organization.
  • Organize and maintain inventory and storage area.
  • Reporting any inventory discrepancies.
  • Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Monitoring & Evaluation/ Social Work/ Development Studies/ Agriculture Economics etc.
  • Demonstrate experience in social protection/ food security and livelihoods multi-sectoral programming.
  • Experience using standard food security, livelihoods, resilience, Child Protection, Sexual & Gender-Based Violence, etc, reporting and assessment tools.
  • At least 2 years’ direct experience in food security projects.
  • Good oral and written communication skills in English.
  • Must be result-focused and be able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work well within a multi-cultural team environment.
  • Basic knowledge of CHS Accountability Standards and Humanitarian principles including the Code of Conduct, Protection of beneficiaries, Age and Disability Inclusion in Humanitarian activities.

Key Skills:

  • Emotional resilience, patience and empathy in dealing with people.
  • Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.
  • Excellent observational skills.
  • Good networking and teamwork skills.
  • Good decision making and time management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letter and curriculum vitae with three contactable referees to: tdhcareers@gmail.com, clearly indicating “Food Distribution Assistant” on the subject of the email.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Please note this is an urgent post, which can be filled before deadline if a suitable candidate is found.

Deadline: 10 August 2024.

The Terre des Hommes International Federation is a network of ten national organisations working for the rights of children and to promote equitable development without racial, religious, political, cultural or gender-based discrimination.

Address: 155 borrowdale road Gunhill Harare

Website: https://www.terredeshommes.org/members/tdh-italy

