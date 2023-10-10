Forensic Investigations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The incumbent will be responsible to the Senior Forensic Investigations Officer.
Basic function: To investigate all cases perpetuated against TelOne with a view to prevent future recurrence and recovery of losses suffered by the business.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carries out fraud risk assessments through the use of appropriate tools and technologies so as to identify areas of possible leakages requiring deeper reviews.
- Carries out investigations in both criminal and civil cases as may be reported or detected through data analytics.
- Prepares detailed and evidence-based forensic investigation reports for use by the courts of law, internal disciplinary processes, insurers, internal legal advisors as well as defense councils.
- Carries out awareness campaigns on how fraud can be perpetrated and prevented within the business so as to increase ethical conduct and improve the control environment.
- Picks critical learning points from all investigated cases to enhance the overall control environment that promotes TelOne as a learning organization.
- Maintains close liaison with the police, prosecution, Loss Adjusters, insurance brokers, business management any other relevant security agencies on issues related to crime management.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Investigations, Financial Intelligence, Police Studies/ Science Security or equivalent.
- Police Investigations training and experience is a requirement.
- Knowledge of procedural law is an added advantage.
- Experience in commercial crime investigations in Telecoms or in high-transaction commercial entities is an added advantage.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
Competencies:
- High level of integrity and professionalism.
- Strong interpersonal and team-building skills.
- Excellent communication, organization, and presentation skills; and
- Analytical and attentive to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
