CIMAS

Forensic Officer: Analytics and Investigations

CIMAS
Jul. 07, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Forensic Officer – Analytics and Investigations role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops forensic analytics models to assess and identify anomalous trends relating to overall business operations including but not limited to Medical Aid Claims, Inventory Management, Financial transactions, etc. Extracts and analyses data, including following up on anomalies, in line with best practice.
  • Prepares forensic analytics workpapers for review by the Forensic Manager in line with best practice.
  • Brings to the Forensic Manager’s attention, any challenges or deficiencies noted on data quality.
  • Carries out FWA investigations in line with regulatory/statutory requirements and confirms recoveries if any.
  • Conducts FWA risk assessments for the Group.
  • Research, analyses, and identifies emerging global industry technologies relating to forensic data.
  • Maintains recoveries tracker and submits, for review, to the Forensic Manager.
  • Develops content and participates in internal stakeholder training and awareness activities relating to data analytics, fraud waste, and abuse.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Must have 2-4 years in Data Analytics/ Information Security/ Information Technology/ Audit or similar.
  • High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills.
  • Advanced computer skills on MS Office and Accounting Software.
  • Ability to work on tight deadlines and display sound independent judgement.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 07 July 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

