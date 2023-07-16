Forklift Driver

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Will be reporting to the Production Foreperson, the purpose of job is to operate and manage forklifts to load and unload materials and deliveries and move them to and from storage areas.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loads and offloads materials in and out of vehicles.

Moves pallet-packed materials around the site or storage facility.

Checks if loads are secure.

Optimizes loads to ensure operational efficiency.

Adheres to production schedules.

Reports shortages.

Operates and managing technical equipment.

Inspects for damages on Vehicles.

Schedules vehicles for maintenance and repairs.

Identifies workplace safety hazards.

Adheres to safety management stand.

Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O’’ Level subjects passed including Mathematics and English.

Valid Certificate in fork lifting.

Must have 1 year experience in operating forklifts.

Knowledge of warehouse health and safety requirements.

Knowledge of industrial storage procedures.

Ability to itemize and record stock for inventories.

Excellent hand-eye coordination.

Proficiency in operating technical machinery.

Good physical condition.

Mathematical aptitude.

Good organizational skills.

Attention to detail.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Applications should be addressed to: