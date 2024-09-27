Forklift Drivers (Harare)

OK Zimbabwe Limited was first incorporated as Springmaster Corporation in 1953, and in 1984, its name was changed to Deltrade Limited which then subsequently changed to the current name in July 2001.

The inaugural branch was opened at OK First Street Harare (then Salisbury) in 1942 and the second branch in Bulawayo in 1952. A further five outlets had been opened across the country by the end of 1960. In 1977, Delta Corporation acquired the business operations in Springmaster Corporation (now OK Zimbabwe Limited), which they held until the de-merger in October 2001.

The Group is a leading supermarket retailer whose business covers three major categories, comprising groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products. The groceries category includes dry groceries, butchery, delicatessen, takeaway, bakery, provisions and fruit and vegetable sections.