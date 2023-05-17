Forklift Operators (Hwange)

Job Description

KMC is looking skilled and experienced forklift operators to work on site in Hwange, Kamativi. Successful candidates will be responsible for operating forklifts to move goods with care to ensure efficiency and safety. Operators will be responsible for ensuring safe and efficient operations of the forklift and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate a forklift to move, locate, relocate, stack, and count merchandise

Follow all safety protocols and guidelines

Ensure the safe and efficient operation of the forklift

Maintain accurate records of inventory and stock movements

Assist with other warehouse duties as required

Identify damages and report shortages or quality deficiencies

Inspect machinery to determine the need for repairs and performing regular maintenance,

Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the work site.

Qualifications and Experience

Valid forklift operator certification/ license,

Medical report,

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment,

Strong attention to detail and accuracy and must have a strong sense of responsibility, and obey work operations,

Good communication skills and ability to work as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.

Deadline: 19 May 2023