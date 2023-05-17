Pindula|
Kamativi Mining Company

Forklift Operators (Hwange)

Kamativi Mining Company
May. 22, 2023
Job Description

KMC is looking skilled and experienced forklift operators to work on site in Hwange, Kamativi. Successful candidates will be responsible for operating forklifts to move goods with care to ensure efficiency and safety. Operators will be responsible for ensuring safe and efficient operations of the forklift and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Operate a forklift to move, locate, relocate, stack, and count merchandise
  • Follow all safety protocols and guidelines
  • Ensure the safe and efficient operation of the forklift
  • Maintain accurate records of inventory and stock movements
  • Assist with other warehouse duties as required
  • Identify damages and report shortages or quality deficiencies
  • Inspect machinery to determine the need for repairs and performing regular maintenance,
  • Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the work site.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Valid forklift operator certification/ license,
  • Medical report,
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment,
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy and must have a strong sense of responsibility, and obey work operations,
  • Good communication skills and ability to work as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

