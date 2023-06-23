French Lecturer

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will be expected to teach French at Undergraduate level as well as to provide academic leadership to the Department/ Institute, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/Institute.
- The candidate may also be required to teach short courses in French for beginners to advanced level.
- In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in French.
- A PhD will be an added advantage.
- A Bachelor’s degree in which French was a major is a must.
- The incumbent should be able to demonstrate high proficiency in writing, speaking and reading French.
- The candidate should have a minimum of 3 years’ teaching experience at a university.
- The candidate should also be familiar with assessing students in levels A1 to B2 in accordance with the European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
OR hand deliver to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer
Deadline: 03 July 2023
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/