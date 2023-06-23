French Lecturer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to teach French at Undergraduate level as well as to provide academic leadership to the Department/ Institute, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/Institute.

The candidate may also be required to teach short courses in French for beginners to advanced level.

In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in French.

A PhD will be an added advantage.

A Bachelor’s degree in which French was a major is a must.

The incumbent should be able to demonstrate high proficiency in writing, speaking and reading French.

The candidate should have a minimum of 3 years’ teaching experience at a university.

The candidate should also be familiar with assessing students in levels A1 to B2 in accordance with the European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Feedback