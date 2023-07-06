Front Desk Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet and welcome patients, visitors, and staff with a warm and professional demeanor.

Provide outstanding customer service by addressing inquiries, resolving complaints, and ensuring a positive experience for all individuals.

Register patients by collecting accurate demographic and medical aid information.

Schedule appointments and surgeries, ensuring efficient patient flow.

Maintain confidentiality of patient records and adhere to regulations.

Coordinate with medical staff, nurses, and other departments to ensure smooth operations.

Verify medical aid coverage and obtain necessary authorizations for medical services.

Collect payments, issue receipts, and perform billing-related tasks accurately.

Assist in maintaining an organized and tidy front desk area.

Qualifications and Experience

Previous experience as a Front Desk Officer in a hospital or healthcare setting.

Proficiency in healthcare management software, such as New Health 263.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to interact effectively with patients, staff, and medical professionals.

Strong organizational and multitasking abilities to handle multiple responsibilities simultaneously.

Attention to detail and accuracy in managing administrative tasks.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a calm and composed demeanor.

Knowledge of medical terminology and insurance procedures will be an added advantage.

Flexibility to work shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and skills to:

The Administrator