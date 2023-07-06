Front Desk Officer (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Greet and welcome patients, visitors, and staff with a warm and professional demeanor.
- Provide outstanding customer service by addressing inquiries, resolving complaints, and ensuring a positive experience for all individuals.
- Register patients by collecting accurate demographic and medical aid information.
- Schedule appointments and surgeries, ensuring efficient patient flow.
- Maintain confidentiality of patient records and adhere to regulations.
- Coordinate with medical staff, nurses, and other departments to ensure smooth operations.
- Verify medical aid coverage and obtain necessary authorizations for medical services.
- Collect payments, issue receipts, and perform billing-related tasks accurately.
- Assist in maintaining an organized and tidy front desk area.
Qualifications and Experience
- Previous experience as a Front Desk Officer in a hospital or healthcare setting.
- Proficiency in healthcare management software, such as New Health 263.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to interact effectively with patients, staff, and medical professionals.
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities to handle multiple responsibilities simultaneously.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in managing administrative tasks.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a calm and composed demeanor.
- Knowledge of medical terminology and insurance procedures will be an added advantage.
- Flexibility to work shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and skills to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Belgravia
Harare
Or email: recruitment@corp24med.com
Deadline: 14 July 2023
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.