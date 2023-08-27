Pindula|Search Pindula
CURE International

Front Desk Receptionist (Bulawayo)

CURE International
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

The main purpose of the position is to manage the front desk and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Answer calls and redirect them when necessary, taking messages and handling correspondence.
  • maintaining diaries and arranging appointments.
  • Typing, preparing, and collating reports.
  • Support and facilitate the completion of regular reports.
  • Check frequently the levels of office supplies and place appropriate order.
  • Develop and maintain a filing system.
  • managing databases.
  • Make travel arrangements.
  • Liaising with relevant organisations and clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • HND Secretarial Studies/ Administration
  • At least 2 years experience in a similar role.
  • Innovative thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Strong administrative and planning skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and react effectively to emergency situations.
  • Excellent documentation, communication and IT skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://cure.applytojob.com/apply/vs8PhYPE5Y

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Website

CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org

Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.

