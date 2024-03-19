Front End / Customer Service Supervisor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor the effective implementation of daily front-end processes to ensure smooth transaction processing at all times.

Records & informs the immediate superior of price/ product changes/ non-scanning items.

Monitor all Till Operators and ensure rules & procedures are religiously followed.

Control Front End Supervisor float and maintain change requirements.

Ensure Front End consumables are always available.

Prepare a staff planner that ensures sufficient Till Operators to handle the queues.

Design and implement queue management techniques in consultation with the Assistant Store Manager to ensure customers are served within the shortest possible time.

Monitor Till Operators’ performance, and implement mechanisms to ensure adherence to set target of number of products sold per Till Operator.

Regularly engage with customers and obtain feedback and customer expectations on the speed of service, product range, product mix and quality.

Ensure all Till Operators are aware of the promotions, encourage upselling and cross selling of products.

Ensure all returns should be courteously processed under the guidance of the Assistant Shop Manager.

Monitor the safety standards in the department, managing cases of workplace hazards such possible injury at work.

All injury incidents should be promptly reported to the immediate Supervisor and Manager on Duty.

Ensure that all items left by customers are returned to the correct department as soon as possible.

Ensure that used trolleys and baskets are taken to their stations and trolleys are collected from the parking areas throughout the day.

Ensure that all departmental staff are in strict adherence to the regulatory requirements like the use of correct exchange rate and no illegal forex trading.

Ensure all departmental staff have a job description and undergone scheduled training from time to time

Ensure correct manning by developing & effective monitoring of the departmental staff planner.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ordinary Level passes.

At least 2 years’ experience in FMCG industry at Supervisory level.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)