Front Office Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to employ a Front Office Administrator with outstanding exposure in office administration and has experience using Microsoft Office. They will undertake administrative tasks, ensuring the rest of the staff has adequate support to work efficiently. To ensure success, front office assistants should possess experience in office administration and the ability to communicate with members of the public.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out clerical duties, including answering phones and preparing documents.

Help maintain the office supplies and day to day activities.

Write memos, correspondence, invoices, receipts, spreadsheets and other reports as needed.

Handle basic inquiries and sorting mail.

Keep the reception area tidy and observing professional etiquette.

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.

Assist colleagues whenever necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years of experience.

Formal qualification in office administration, secretarial work, or related training.

Knowledge Of working with word processing, spreadsheets, and emails, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook Express.

Other

How to Apply

CVs are to be sent to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 26 January 2024