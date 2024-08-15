Front Office Sales: Car Rental (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and organizes own selling activity to secure new business.

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed targets

Ensures sales opportunities are maximized for the full range of services and products.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre- and post-delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

Handle customer complaints with professionalism and confidence

Help customers choose a vehicle that meets their needs, based on price and mileage allowance

Assist customers with their rental needs by providing accurate information and up-selling additional products and services.

Inspect vehicles prior to rental and document any existing damage.

Complete rental contracts and paperwork accurately and in a timely manner.

Attend to and timeous distribution of incoming and outgoing calls.

Ensure that the reception areas are kept clean at all times.

Assist in Sales Promotions, Corporate Events or PR Activities.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Diploma or Degree in Sales and Marketing.

A relevant receptionist course.

At least 1 year experience.

Computer literate.

Excellent communicator.

Well groomed.

Customer responsiveness.

Driver’s license a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 15 August 2024