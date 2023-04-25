Job Description

This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop new customer-facing interfaces.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).

Skills:

Data Integration, Design, Documentations, Integration Testing, Scripting, Software Engineering, System Integration Testing (SIT), Systems Integration, Teamwork, User Experience (UX), User Interfaces (UI), Web Development, Website Programming.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Frontend-Developer_JR-38800?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023