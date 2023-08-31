FSL Program Support Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The officer will be responsible for providing programmes support services to the FSL programme Manager in the planning, leading, organising and coordination of FSL projects. S/he will be involved in backstopping FSL programs operations, ensuring compliance, quality assurance, communication, information management, and coordination of resource mobilisation. S/he will work with guidance from the FSL Programme Manager and in collaboration with other technical Managers and Field Supervisors, key stakeholders, and line ministries to improve on efficiency and effectiveness of NAZ Programmes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Program Support across all FSL projects.

Assist in Coordination of resource mobilization.

Monitoring and Reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Management, Climate Change, Food Security or any other related fields.

At least 3 years’ experience in program coordination and management.

At least 3 years’ experience working with donor programmes, proposal writing with a clear understanding of the planning and funding cycles.

Demonstrated strength in analytical thinking, donor regulations and reporting.

Strong professional knowledge in and representation skills at all levels.

Highly flexible and adaptive to new and changing working environments.

Excellent communication and writing skills in English.

Good interpersonal skills and has commitment to drive solution processes.

Should be able to work with minimal supervision.

Should be willing to travel to remote project sites.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927268118-fsl-program-support-officer-x1-9-months-

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.