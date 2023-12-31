Pindula|Search Pindula
Panmart

Fuel Attendants (Ruwa)

Panmart
Dec. 18, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a team of young and vibrant individuals to join our team as fuel attendants in an up and coming establishment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide good customer care through fueling vehicles to required levels.
  • Checking and replenishing air pressure in vehicle tyres, oil and other vehicle fluid levels.
  • Checking customers oil levels and providing cleaning services.
  • Ensuring that the area is clean and safe for customers.
  • Stock management and cash reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O Levels Including Math’s and English.
  • Must be good in practical mathematics and Written English.
  • Mature and honest.
  • Candidates with a criminal record will not be considered.
  • Candidates from Ruwa, Damafalls, Zimre Park and surrounding areas are urged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates that meet the above mentioned requirement to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 18 December 2023

Panmart

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

