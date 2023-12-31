Fuel Attendants (Ruwa)
Panmart
Job Description
We are looking for a team of young and vibrant individuals to join our team as fuel attendants in an up and coming establishment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide good customer care through fueling vehicles to required levels.
- Checking and replenishing air pressure in vehicle tyres, oil and other vehicle fluid levels.
- Checking customers oil levels and providing cleaning services.
- Ensuring that the area is clean and safe for customers.
- Stock management and cash reconciliations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O Levels Including Math’s and English.
- Must be good in practical mathematics and Written English.
- Mature and honest.
- Candidates with a criminal record will not be considered.
- Candidates from Ruwa, Damafalls, Zimre Park and surrounding areas are urged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates that meet the above mentioned requirement to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Deadline: 18 December 2023
Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape
