Fuel Attendants (Ruwa)

Job Description

We are looking for a team of young and vibrant individuals to join our team as fuel attendants in an up and coming establishment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide good customer care through fueling vehicles to required levels.

Checking and replenishing air pressure in vehicle tyres, oil and other vehicle fluid levels.

Checking customers oil levels and providing cleaning services.

Ensuring that the area is clean and safe for customers.

Stock management and cash reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Levels Including Math’s and English.

Must be good in practical mathematics and Written English.

Mature and honest.

Candidates with a criminal record will not be considered.

Candidates from Ruwa, Damafalls, Zimre Park and surrounding areas are urged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates that meet the above mentioned requirement to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 18 December 2023