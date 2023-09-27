Full Time Lecturer: Computer Science

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent, with at least 2.1 pass.

Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

A teaching qualification.

PhD or proof of studying for a PhD in the relevant area is an added advantage.

Competencies and Responsibilities.

The candidate must possess any of the following skills/knowledge: