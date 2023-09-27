Full-time Lecturer: Educational Administration/Management x2 (Gweru Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Educational Administration or management with at least a 2.1 pass.

Master’s degree in Educational Administration or management.

A teaching qualification.

PhD Educational Administration, Management or any related area is an added advantage.

The candidate must possess any of the following skills/knowledge: