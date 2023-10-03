Full Time lecturer: Indigenous Languages (Gweru)

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Education degree in Shona with at least a 2.1 pass or equivalent.

Master of Education degree in Indigenous Languages or equivalent.

A teaching qualification.

PhD or proof of studying for a PhD in the relevant area is an added advantage.

Knowledge of literary criticism is a must.

Competencies:

Ability to teach Indigenous Languages modules up to undergraduate level.

Theories of Literature and Criticism.

Trends in Contemporary Zimbabwean Dramatic Plays in Indigenous Languages.

Dilectology.

Social History and Indigenous Knowledge Systems in African Literature.

Trends in Contemporary Poetry in Zimbabwe.

Theories of Literature And Critical Literary Practice in Africa.

Curriculum and Pedagogical Issues in Indigenous Languages.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource. Applicants must state the campus of their choice.

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

