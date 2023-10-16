Fund Accountant: Fidelity Life Asset Management (Harare)

Manage the financial reporting for clients for whom the business is the investments manager.

Coordinate with clients to gather required financial information and ensure timely delivery of reports.

Maintain strong relationships with clients, addressing any inquiries and providing financial guidance as needed.

Ensure accuracy and completeness of client financials, adhering to agreed reporting deadlines.

Project Accounting:

Support project accounting functions across various initiatives within the organization.

Monitor project budgets, expenses, and revenue recognition, ensuring accurate financial tracking.

Collaborate with project teams to collect and analyze financial data, providing regular updates and recommendations.

Assist in the financial evaluation of new projects or investment opportunities, aiding in decision-making processes.

Compliance:

Stay updated on accounting standards, regulations, and industry best practices related to investment management financial reporting.

Ensure compliance with relevant reporting requirements, including local regulatory guidelines and international accounting standards.

Collaborate with the Compliance team to address any compliance issues related to financial reporting.

Relationship Management:

Maintain effective communication and relationships with internal stakeholders and external parties, including auditors and clients.

Collaborate with various departments, such as Operations and Legal, to ensure accurate and efficient financial reporting processes.

Provide support during audits, acting as a key point of contact for financial reporting matters.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

Previous experience in fund accounting or investment management with exposure to collective investment scheme products (REITs, Unit Trusts).

Strong understanding of financial reporting principles, regulatory requirements, and accounting standards.

Proficiency in financial software systems and Microsoft Excel.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills to evaluate financial data and provide insights.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy in preparing financial reports.

Effective communication skills to interact with internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to multitask and prioritize responsibilities in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Project accounting experience is preferred.

We invite highly motivated and detail-oriented professionals to apply for the position of Fund Accountant at Fidelity Life Asset Management. Join our team and contribute to our commitment to delivering accurate financial reporting, maintaining strong client relationships, and supporting various projects within our organization.

How to Apply

If you have a passion for project management, facilities operations, and attention to detail, we encourage you to apply.

Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@zimre.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.

Deadline: 21 October 2023