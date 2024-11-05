Funeral Consultant (Harare & Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for conducting removal of deceased, preparation of deceased for family and manages funeral planning and execution.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Co-ordinates funeral process end to end.
- Supports family through the process and in sourcing requirements for funerals.
- Management and maintenance of vehicles.
- Ensures bodies are treated in the required religious manner.
- Co-ordinates and executes all requirements of the funeral for the family.
- Management of gravesite and equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B) (Required), Diploma (Dip) (Required).
- Skills: End-to-End Testing, Funeral Services, In Sourcing, Long Term Planning, People Management, Planning Ability.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 05 November 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Undertaker (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Mortician (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline: