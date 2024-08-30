Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Funeral Consultant (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 27, 2024
Job Description

This role is responsible for conducting removal of deceased, preparation of deceased for family and  manages funeral planning and execution.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Co-ordinates funeral process end to end.
  • Supports family through the process and in sourcing requirements for funerals.
  • Management and maintenance of vehicles.
  • Ensures bodies are treated in the required religious manner.
  • Co-ordinates and executes all requirements of the funeral for the family.
  • Management of gravesite and equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors Degree (B)  (Required), Diploma (Dip)  (Required).
  • Skills: End-to-End Testing, Funeral Services, In Sourcing, Long Term Planning, People Management, Planning Ability.

Other

How to Apply

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

