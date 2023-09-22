Furniture Designer (Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the General Manager, the Furniture Designer will be responsible for designing modern day furniture with aesthetic appeal and functionality.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for research and development of new products including producing accompanying working drawings.
- Compilation of accurate Bill of Quantities/ Materials for the designed new products.
- Review Bill of Quantities/Materials for amended products and to keep the file updated at all times.
- Ensure optimum capacity utilization of all semi-auto and automated .equipment through generation of jig-work, coordinates and versatile designs in order to guarantee enough Return on Investment.
- Ensure that all custom-made projects are effectively managed through adherence to product specifications and turnaround times as specified.
- Give technical advice on raw material type and specifications to both factory management and Procurement whenever required to do so.
- Attaining a monthly production base target.
- Visiting sites for measurements collection and do eventual design and detailing.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Industrial Design or equivalent.
- At least 1+ years’ experience in the same position.
- A driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
