Furniture Designer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the General Manager, the Furniture Designer will be responsible for designing modern day furniture with aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for research and development of new products including producing accompanying working drawings.

Compilation of accurate Bill of Quantities/ Materials for the designed new products.

Review Bill of Quantities/Materials for amended products and to keep the file updated at all times.

Ensure optimum capacity utilization of all semi-auto and automated .equipment through generation of jig-work, coordinates and versatile designs in order to guarantee enough Return on Investment.

Ensure that all custom-made projects are effectively managed through adherence to product specifications and turnaround times as specified.

Give technical advice on raw material type and specifications to both factory management and Procurement whenever required to do so.

Attaining a monthly production base target.

Visiting sites for measurements collection and do eventual design and detailing.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Industrial Design or equivalent.

At least 1+ years’ experience in the same position.

A driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 30 September 2023