Gardener (Harare)

Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (4 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

The gardener is responsible for performing gardening care and grounds maintenance at Mission office facilities including associated agencies, as well as other U.S.

Government (USG) owned and leased properties as directed and at the official residences of the Principle Officials at post.

Qualifications and Experience

Completion of primary school is required.

English: Level 1 – (Rudimentary knowledge); speaking, reading & writing.

Shona/Ndebele: Level II – (Basic); speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate.

Skills And Abilities:

Ability to physically able perform arduous tasks as well as work independently.

Ability to use hand tools and operate motorized equipment and vehicles, such as mowers, sprinklers, etc. Ability to use all gardening tools and swimming pool, cleaning equipment.

Must be able to lift and move objects weighing up to 50 pounds.

Must be able to wear personal protective equipment such as eyewear, and safety shoes.

Must be able to perform assign tasks in all types of weather, and environmental weather conditions to include at times severe cold, extreme heat, wet or dry weather conditions, and high winds.

A minimum of two (2) years of gardening experience is required.

Good working knowledge of how to plant/transplant shrubs, flowers etc. typical for the area required.

Maintenance of gardens and lawns using knowledge of gardening and swimming pool cleaning techniques are required.

