Gardener (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install and maintain seasonal plants.

Mow, trim and fertilize green spaces.

Mulch, edge and weed gardens. Prune and trim trees and bushes.

Maintain all gardening equipment and machinery, like mowers, trimmers and leaf blowers. Monitor and maintain the health of plants

Taking care of school animal projects.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 “O” Levels

Previous work experience in a similar position is an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience with primary school chiIdren is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To: