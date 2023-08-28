Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Gardener (Kadoma)
Sir John Kennedy School
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Install and maintain seasonal plants.
- Mow, trim and fertilize green spaces.
- Mulch, edge and weed gardens. Prune and trim trees and bushes.
- Maintain all gardening equipment and machinery, like mowers, trimmers and leaf blowers. Monitor and maintain the health of plants
- Taking care of school animal projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 “O” Levels
- Previous work experience in a similar position is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience with primary school chiIdren is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.
All Correspondences To Be Addressed To:
The Head
Sir John Kennedy School
Box 59 Kadoma
E-mail: sikprimaryschool@gmail.com
Deadline: 28 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Sir John Kennedy School
Browse Jobs
Sir John Kennedy School, located in Kadoma, Zimbabwe offers education from ECD A to Grade 7. It also offers boarding facilities for both boys and girls.
Related Jobs
Sir John Kennedy School
Laundry Attendant (Kadoma)
Deadline:
Sir John Kennedy School
Caretaker (Kadoma)
Deadline: