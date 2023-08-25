Garment Designer

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing.

Studying design briefs and determining requirements.

Product development.

Developing illustrations, logos and other designs using software or by hand

Pattern making.

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Higher National Diploma in Clothing and Textile Technology or its equivalent.

A minimum of three (3) years post-qualification experience in a related field.

The successful candidate should be a team player, a self-starter with good interpersonal skills and able to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.