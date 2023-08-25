Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Garment Designer
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing.
- Studying design briefs and determining requirements.
- Product development.
- Developing illustrations, logos and other designs using software or by hand
- Pattern making.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Higher National Diploma in Clothing and Textile Technology or its equivalent.
- A minimum of three (3) years post-qualification experience in a related field.
- The successful candidate should be a team player, a self-starter with good interpersonal skills and able to work with minimum supervision.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura