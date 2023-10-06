Gas Filler (Harare)

Job Description

The Gas Filler will be responsible for will be responsible for processing gas orders in a safe and efficient manner for timely delivery to our customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Basic understanding of quality control concepts and practices.

Accurate count of all incoming cylinders and load/unload trucks.

Inspects all parts of the cylinder to include the cylinder itself, label, and valve.

Safely operates a forklift to load and unload trucks and gather stock from the warehouse.

Follows the company’s procedures for safe handling, storing, securing, and proper nesting of cylinders.

Receives all goods according to standard written procedures.

Connects cylinders to manifold and opens valves to draw off residual gas and evacuate.

Reviews and documents proper thermometer, gauge, and analytical equipment calibrations.

Fills, weighs, and documents cylinders in accordance with specific guidelines.

Performs all required pre-fill and post-fill inspections and tests before cylinders are released.

Regularly inspects and maintains pumping apparatus and associated monitoring devices.

Perform any other duty as assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a high school diploma or GED.

Minimum of 2 years' experience in manufacturing or warehouse environment.

Good written and verbal skills, especially skills in customer service are necessary.

Must have basic computer skills.

Must be able to work outdoors in varying degrees of temperature.

The ability to perform work during prolonged periods of standing (up to eight hours) is necessary.

Frequent bending, stooping, crouching, reaching, grasping, feeling, and repetitive motion is also required.

Other

How to Apply

To apply you can send your current CVs to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 November 2023