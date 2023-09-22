GBV, Child Protection and Key Populations Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of GBV, Child Protection and Key Populations Coordinator for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The overall goal of the position is to develop and lead the implementation of a technically sound, well mainstreamed gender-based violence prevention and response and programming for young key population strategies on behalf of Zim-TTECH in the DREAMS program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, manage, plan and coordinate DREAMS GBV prevention and response programme activities working in liaison with line ministries and consortium partners at provincial level.

Provide technical support Zim-TTECH DREAMS and ZimPAAC districts on GBV response and prevention.

Support roll-out of DREAMS GBV activities in the respective districts.

Conduct capacity building activities with staff in districts on safeguarding, gender, HIV, Violence against Children.

Analyse and monitor trends, opportunities, and challenges in HIV, GBV and child protection.

Establish and strengthen strategic partnerships with key DREAMS stakeholders inclusive of the Department of Social Development and Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender, and Community development and all key partners in GBV/ Violence against children response and prevention.

Coordinate DREAMS GBV response, strengthening district referral pathways including establishment of safe shelters, 72-hour GBV response rooms, formation of school child protection committees, results- based management in GBV response in liaison with the victim friendly unit and judiciary and toll-free management ensuring quality improvement on DREAMS related services including use of national M&E tools in line with PEPFAR COP program direction and MoHCC DREAMS guidelines.

Coordinate the revival of district GBV case conferencing and child protection committee meetings for all CDC supported DREAMS districts.

Track performance for GBV response and prevention for both in school and the community in all the CDC supported DREAMS districts.

Oversee the implementation of the DREAMS contextual SASA Together!! Interventions working with the Sub-awards.

Work closely in project districts to identify best practises, and strategic opportunities for enhancing gender equality and ending violence against women and children and document these stories of impact.

Support the establishment of multi sectoral response and prevention to GBV in all the current and expansion districts.

Provide appropriate and updated program input in the development and adaptation of PEPFAR approved GBV response and clinical services, including identifying deliverables and tracking relevant MER, custom and supplementary indicators.

In liaison with Program Manager, prepare, coordinate reviews, edit, project-related reports and documents on annual, quarterly, or monthly basis.

Identifying program gaps, plan and execute corrective strategies and monitor progress, ensuring timeous submission of reports.

Provide adequate resources to conduct DREAMS GBV response activities.

Document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction, etc.

Coordinate the implementation of the DREAMS program for young Key Populations working closely with sub-awards.

Coordinate the implementation of the YWSS programming in the DREAMS district offering support supervision to YWSS groups and ensuring quality implementation.

Collaborates with the Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator to improve the quality, demand, and uptake of youth-friendly services in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Conduct or oversee the recruitment, selection, deployment, and capacity building of the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer.

Conduct performance management activities (spot checks, performance reviews, verification visits, etc) for the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer.

Review and approve monthly activity plans for the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer and ensure that these are in line with work plan and budgets submitted to the Program Manager.

Review, approve and submit consolidated monthly projections for the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer resources in line with the work plan and activity plans.

Review, approve, and timely submit consolidated reports on management of resources for the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer (Travel Recon, Travel plans and timesheets, etc)

Forge enduring relationships with the Provincial GoZ departments to ensure easy implementation of GBV, KP and Child Protection activities at all the DREAMS CDC supported districts.

Manage relationships with DSD representatives and other key stakeholders at district and provincial level, to enable open communication as well as collaborative and sustainable program implementation.

Attend and participate in Provincial Child Protection meetings, and related stakeholders networking meetings, and share program updates, progress on implementation plans and challenges that need the Provincial Child Protection Committees.

Perform any other duties as assigned by Program Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree Social Work or any Social Sciences similar qualification.

Master’s degree in social work, Public Health, Psychology, International Development/Relations, Law, or other relevant field of study will be an added advantage.

Specialized studies in gender a distinct asset.

Minimum 3 years of professional experience in a similar role

Proven experience in the design, implementation, and management of GBV

programs

Experience in working with different stakeholders, preferably including experience in leading coordination efforts.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work independently, take initiative and demonstrate leadership.

Proven ability to develop and maintain partnerships.

Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and internet and fluency in both English and main local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.