GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officers x5
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officer is responsible for the implementation of gender-based violence prevention and response in DREAMS at the district level working closely with relevant line ministries to strengthen GBV reporting systems through the Result Based Management Model.
Station: DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leads the implementation of DREAMS GBV prevention and response program activities and strengthening of GBV reporting systems at the district level.
- Maps GBV prevalent communities working closely with relevant line ministries.
- Conducts GBV awareness in schools and community safe spaces to promote timely identification and response of GBV.
- Capacitates community-based cadres and teachers on safeguarding, gender, prevention of sexual abuse, and LIVES first-line support to GBV.
- Facilitates the creation of safe schools and communities by building capacity to develop conducive and enabling environments for GBV identification.
- Collaborates with DREAMS and Non-DREAMS partners to provide and initiate relevant referrals for GBV support services such as legal advice and safe shelter.
- Manages safe shelters at the district level working with Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender, and Community Development.
- Nurtures strategic partnerships with key DREAMS stakeholders at the district level inclusive of the Department of Social Development and Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender, and Community Development.
- Attends district case conferencing and child protection committees.
- Drives the Result Based Management initiative at the district level as part of strengthening GBV reporting system working closely with the Victim Friendly Unit to ensure timely closure of dockets.
- Design, manage, plan, and coordinate program activities for the RBM within the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) of the ZRP.
- Lead the development of RBM-related work plans, budgets, and proposals.
- Provide technical support and mentorship to provincial and district VFU police.
- Conduct documentation of best practices and project briefs.
- Coordinate DREAMS GBV response, strengthening district referral pathways including establishment of safe shelters, 72-hour GBV response rooms, formation of school child protection committees, results- based management in GBV response in liaison with the victim friendly unit and judiciary and toll-free management ensuring quality improvement on DREAMS related services including use of national M&E tools in line with PEPFAR COP program direction and MoHCC DREAMS guidelines.
- Coordinate the revival of district GBV case conferencing and child protection committee meetings at district level.
- Track performance for GBV response and prevention for both in school and the community in all the CDC supported DREAMS districts.
- Oversee the implementation of the DREAMS contextual SASA Together!! Interventions working with the Sub-awards at district level.
- Reviews and approves No Means No Lead Trainers and Instructors timesheets, travel requests, performance reviews, and claims.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Social Work, Social Science, or any other related field.
- At least 3 years of professional experience in a similar role.
- Experience in working with survivors of gender-based violence and familiarity with legislature around GBV.
- Proven experience in the design and implementation of child protection programs.
- Experience in working with different stakeholders.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to work independently, take initiative and leadership.
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word pro
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org