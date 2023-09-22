GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officers x5

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officer is responsible for the implementation of gender-based violence prevention and response in DREAMS at the district level working closely with relevant line ministries to strengthen GBV reporting systems through the Result Based Management Model.

Station:​ DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)