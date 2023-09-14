Gemology/ Lapidary Technician: Business Development & Innovation (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high-caliber hands-on technicians.

Reporting to: HOD Business Development and Innovation.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter, implementing research and innovation strategies as directed by the Head of Business Development and Innovation. The candidate must be capable of setting up practical work for professional development courses in the mining sector.

Facilitating modules, organizing and supervising lectures, and setting and marking gemmology courses.

Establishing and monitoring follow-up actions to the business development database

Apply appropriate teaching techniques and material that create interest, understanding, and enthusiasm amongst students.

Planning and delivery of tutorials/ assignments field work and practicals according to the school and Mining Industry requirements.

Initiating, drafting, and reviewing research and innovation documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of two years of industrial work experience.

A relevant diploma in the field of Gemology/ Cutting and Polishing.

A Higher diploma or degree is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent to: