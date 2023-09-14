Gemology/ Lapidary Technician: Business Development & Innovation (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high-caliber hands-on technicians.
Reporting to: HOD Business Development and Innovation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter, implementing research and innovation strategies as directed by the Head of Business Development and Innovation. The candidate must be capable of setting up practical work for professional development courses in the mining sector.
- Facilitating modules, organizing and supervising lectures, and setting and marking gemmology courses.
- Establishing and monitoring follow-up actions to the business development database
- Apply appropriate teaching techniques and material that create interest, understanding, and enthusiasm amongst students.
- Planning and delivery of tutorials/ assignments field work and practicals according to the school and Mining Industry requirements.
- Initiating, drafting, and reviewing research and innovation documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of two years of industrial work experience.
- A relevant diploma in the field of Gemology/ Cutting and Polishing.
- A Higher diploma or degree is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent to:
The Human Capital
Zimbabwe School of Mines
"Gemology/Lapidary Technician – Business Development and Innovation"
P.O. Box 2745
BULAWAYO
Or e-mail: humancapital@zsm.co.zw
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to preliminary interviews or other assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Capital Section Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
Deadline: 22 September 2023
