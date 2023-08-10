Gender and Social Inclusion Officer (Harare)
We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.
We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and highly qualified Gender and Social Inclusion Officer to ensure WWF Zimbabwe integrate Nature Based Solutions into conservation area management interventions in collaboration with program beneficiaries, including conservation partners, local communities, national authorities, and traditionally marginalized groups – particularly women. In addition, the initiative aims to improve the resilience of ecosystems and people of all genders to current and future climate change (Ultimate Outcome 1000).
Contract Type: Fixed Term
Mission of the Department: To Ensures program implementation complies with Gender Equality Social Inclusion (GESI) frameworks of the Donor and WWF Country Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Gender & Social Inclusion officer is directly responsible for the effective implementation of WWF Zimbabwe’s Country Office program outputs related to Gender Equality & Social Inclusion (GESI).
- Support the organization with technical guidance on gender mainstreaming.
- Provide support, and training to project implementing staff, partners and communities to ensure gender equity principles are incorporated into planned activities;
- Support in developing gender sensitive monitoring and evaluation frameworks.
- Manage the process of collecting and sharing lessons learned on gender equality to build knowledge and capacity of partners and stakeholders.
- Provide substantive gender-based research and inputs to the country resource mobilization strategy formulation and implementation.
- In collaboration with the Project Manager, ensure that all reporting is done according to the contractual arrangements and templates on time and professional manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in gender, social development, social anthropology, or other relevant fields.
- A Master’s degree an added advantage.
- Minimum three (3) years of experience in gender and social development.
- Demonstrated knowledge of human rights; gender mainstreaming; women empowerment. advocacy and capacity building; community engagement.
- Ability to develop and facilitate participatory trainings and workshops and provide ongoing technical support to the conservation team and relevant third parties.
- High level of cultural sensitivity and complexity navigation.
- Knowledge and experience of other human rights and social issues, such as gender equity, poverty, child protection would be highly valued.
- Proven ability to identify and address gender and social inclusion barriers to women’s participation and leadership.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication and language skills. English essential and other local languages desirable.
- Knowledge of climate change, natural resource management or a related field is an added advantage.
- Aligns with the values of WWF: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration.
How to Apply
Email a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae clearly indicating “Gender & Social Inclusion Officer” in the subject line to hrmanager@wwf.org.zw.
NB: WWF is an equal opportunity employer and committed to having a diverse workforce. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions apply.
Deadline: 10 August 2023
WWF Zimbabwe
WWF has been working in Zimbabwe since 1985. It is part of WWF International, an international organisation operating in about 100 countries.
WWF Zimbabwe has vast experience in the sustainable use of natural resources and was the first country in Africa to develop an alternative approach to the management of wildlife outside protected areas using community based natural resources management approaches. The goal of the office is to "Contribute to the creation of a Zimbabwe with well managed networks of wild areas that co-exist with a society thriving on a sustainable natural resource based economy”.