Gender Officer (Grade: 9)
Job Description
The above vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinates Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion in Council Operations.
- Develops and administers the implementation of Gender programmes in accordance with Council policies and plans.
- Conducts Gender Impact Assessments/Audits of Councils activities, programmes and projects.
- Investigates Gender and Social Inclusion related complaints.
- Conducts Gender and Social Inclusion awareness campaigns with employees and stakeholders.
- Trains Council employees and Community on Gender and Social Inclusion in terms of Statutory Provisions and Councils Gender, Disability and related policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelors Degree in Gender, Development Studies or equivalent.
- A clean class 4 drivers licence.
Experience And Skills:
- At least 3 years practical experience in the field of Gender and Social Inclusion.
- Must be computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked Gender Officer should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees:
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 14 March 2024
