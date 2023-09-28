Gender, Youth and Social Inclusion Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The Gender, Youth, and Social Inclusion (GYSI) Officer position will provide communication and operational support to the UPLIFT II project. The Gender, Youth, and Social Inclusion (GYSI) Officer will ensure that gender and youth inclusion issues are appropriately incorporated into activity design and implementation and that necessary data is tracked, monitored, and reported. He/She will design and lead trainings to build gender capacity and awareness of social inclusion approaches and issues.
Duties and Responsibilities
Technical Support and Management:
- Provide technical support, mentoring, and expert advice to other members of the project team, implementing partners, and stakeholders to ensure that gender, youth, and inclusion issues are appropriately incorporated into activity design and implementation.
- Ensure that necessary data related to gender, youth, and social inclusion is tracked, monitored and reported.
- Integrate gender and inclusion lenses into research design, data collection, analysis, and reporting.
- Ensure gender and inclusion considerations are integrated into learning agendas and collaborating, learning, and adapting approaches.
- Contribute to technical knowledge of good practices and gender-related gaps.
- Support trainings to build gender capacity and awareness and strengthen stakeholder competencies in gender and inclusion issues.
- Support annual evaluations of GYSI to measure progress and improve project activities.
- Lead the development of diverse tools including material, scripts, guidelines and gender standards to support project interventions.
Project Implementation:
- Develop SOPs, MOUs and templates needed to assess and administer the activities.
- Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project.
- Develop curriculum on youth, gender and social inclusion topics appropriate for communities, traders/service providers targeted by the UPLIFT program.
- In collaboration with UPLIFT II team sensitize relevant stakeholders to the program
- Contribute to the development and administration of a small grant program, inclusive of developing eligibility and selection criteria, preparing an application form, finalizing a review/evaluation process, and developing a contract between GOAL and grant recipients.
- Chair meetings that will review applications and select grant recipients. Ensure that the meetings are transparent, and all applicants are fairly reviewed and evaluated against the established criteria. Prepare decision memos.
- Provide regular progress reports to team members and management. Document lessons learned.
Qualifications and Experience
- BA degree in Sociology, Development, Business and/or related field
- Strong facilitation and/or training skills.
- Good organizational skills and capacity to work independently, if necessary and/or required. Integrity, professionalism and expertise in processing reports and questionnaires.
- Ability to understand the cultural context of the community, local language, and use that culture as an input for community mobilization.
- Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.
- Ability to perform duties with minimum or no supervision.
Essential:
- Minimum 2 years’ management experience operating your own business or with an NGO, private company, or government department.
- Proven problem solving and coordination skills, communication skills, flexibility, and calmness under pressure.
- Strong computer skills with competencies in Microsoft Office applications (including MS Word and Excel).
Desirable:
- Previous experience administering a USAID grant program and/or selection process for beneficiaries.
- Experience working in urban resilience program.
- Experience with gender, youth and social inclusion programming.
- Experience with cash and voucher assistance programming.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://boards.greenhouse.io/goalzimbabwe/jobs/5381300
Deadline: 02 October 2023
GOAL Zimbabwe
GOAL has been supporting vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe since 2002, when it first responded to the country’s food security crisis. Today GOAL operates in Harare Urban Region and in seven districts in Manicaland Province: Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutare, Nyanga, Buhera, Makoni and Mutasa, as well as the Tongogara Refugee Camp.
GOAL’s purpose is to save lives and empower communities to develop resilience and greater control over their lives and livelihoods. GOAL aims to increase the resilient wellbeing of the world’s poorest people and focuses on those who are excluded or marginalised, particularly those who are vulnerable due to socio-economic status, gender or age.