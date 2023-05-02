General Duty Soldiers

Job Description

The Zimbabwe National Army is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the Force and serve in the above trade.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Be aged between 18 - 22 years.

years. Have a minimum of five '0' level passes with grade 'C' or better.

Be physically and medically fit.

Applicants must: Be single.

Have a minimum height of 1,65m for males and 1,55m for females.

Weigh not less than 55 kgs for males and 53 kgs for females .

and . Potential candidates should include their contact details and traceable references in their application letters.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants to deposit their application letters together with certified copies of Academic and or Professional Certificates at Formation Headquarters and selected venues within their respective Provinces and Districts over period 21 April to 02 May 2023.

More information can be obtained on the following contact details:

Matabeleland North Province - Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade (Mzilikazi Barracks) Bulawayo telephone number (0292 209436).

- Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade (Mzilikazi Barracks) Bulawayo telephone number (0292 209436). Matabeleland South Province - Headquarters Bulawayo District (Lookout Masuku Barracks) Bulawayo telephone number (0292 66687).

- Headquarters Bulawayo District (Lookout Masuku Barracks) Bulawayo telephone number (0292 66687). Mashonaland East Province - Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade (Kaguvi Barracks) Harare telephone number (0242 743446).

- Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade (Kaguvi Barracks) Harare telephone number (0242 743446). Manicaland Province - Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade (Herbert Chitepo Barracks) Mutare telephone number (02020 63002).

- Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade (Herbert Chitepo Barracks) Mutare telephone number (02020 63002). Masvingo Province - Headquarters 4 Infantry Brigade (Vitalis Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks) Masvingo telephone number (0392 263187).

- Headquarters 4 Infantry Brigade (Vitalis Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks) Masvingo telephone number (0392 263187). Mashonaland West Province - Headquarters Mechanised Brigade (Inkomo Barracks) telephone number (067 2192497).

- Headquarters Mechanised Brigade (Inkomo Barracks) telephone number (067 2192497). Mashonaland Central Province - Headquarters Artillery Brigade (Domboshava Barracks) telephone number 0242 336372).

- Headquarters Artillery Brigade (Domboshava Barracks) telephone number 0242 336372). Midlands Province - Headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade, Kwekwe telephone number (05525 70375).

Candidates who face difficulties in contacting Formation Headquarters in their respective provinces are to enquire with the Zimbabwe National Army Recruiting Office in Harare on the following telephone numbers: (0242-707459) or (0242-793262).

Package: In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe National Army offers the following:

Free Medical and Dental Cover to serving members and their immediate dependents.

Housing and Transport Allowances.

Generous leave conditions.

NB: The ZNA does not engage third parties in the recruitment process nor charge a fee on applicants.

Deadline: 02 May 2023