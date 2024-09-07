General Hand (B1)
Job Description
The incumbents will report to the Senior Environmental Health Safety and Welfare Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Directorate office cleaning and orderly.
- Cleaning of restrooms at Directorate.
- Waste disposal.
- Assisting in the staff canteen.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 0’levels.
- Previous experience working in a similar field will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 12th of September 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw