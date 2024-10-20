General Hand (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified, mature, honest and hardworking persons for appointment to the above position which has arisen in the organization. The applicant will be based at the Bulawayo gallery and must currently be residing in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with the installation, maintenance, and removal of artworks and sculptures throughout the indoor gallery spaces and outdoor sculpture park.

Performing general cleaning and upkeep tasks such as dusting, polishing, and spot cleaning artwork frames and pedestals.

Assisting in setting up and breaking down exhibitions, events, and special programs.

Ensuring all gallery and sculpture park spaces are presentable and welcoming to visitors.

Performing regular weeding, mulching, pruning, and other gardening tasks to ensure the outdoor spaces are well manicured and visually appealing.

Caring for and cultivating the diverse collection of plants, trees, and landscaping elements across the sculpture park and gallery grounds.

Monitoring and addressing any issues related to irrigation, drainage, and other landscape features

Operating and maintaining various landscaping equipment such as lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers, and power tools.

Assisting with the installation, relocation, and maintenance of outdoor sculptures and other artworks.

Collaborating with the curatorial and exhibition teams to prepare for exhibits, events, and programs providing support as needed.

Responding promptly to any visitor inquiries or concerns in the indoor and outdoor areas; Upholding strict safety and security protocols at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a reliable and hardworking individual with a strong attention to detail.

They must be able to work independently and as part of a team, and they must be able to follow instructions.

They should also be able to lift and move heavy objects, and they should be able to work in a variety of environments, including indoors and outdoors.

NC Carpentry, joinery, painting, welding, building will be an added advantage, 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language; any relevant field, garden landscaping.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates residing in Bulawayo must submit their applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications at the following address:

The Executive Director