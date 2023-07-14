Pindula|Search Pindula
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe

General Hand/ Cleaner

Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Jul. 11, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining of cleanliness and good housekeeping on all assigned areas.
  • Sweeps, mops, vacuums, floors using brooms, mops and vacuum cleaners in offices and toilets
  • Represents the organization by applying the principles of good customer care with patients, clients, doctors and other staff.
  • Applies health and safety good practice in accordance with relevant legislation and standard operating procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant experience as a general hand.
  • Must have 5’O’ Level Subjects.
  • Class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

Deadline: 11 July 2023

Website
+ 263 772 143 130
clientservices@cerbalancetafrica.com

Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012.  SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.

