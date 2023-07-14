General Hand/ Cleaner

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining of cleanliness and good housekeeping on all assigned areas.

Sweeps, mops, vacuums, floors using brooms, mops and vacuum cleaners in offices and toilets

Represents the organization by applying the principles of good customer care with patients, clients, doctors and other staff.

Applies health and safety good practice in accordance with relevant legislation and standard operating procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant experience as a general hand.

Must have 5’O’ Level Subjects.

Class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

Deadline: 11 July 2023