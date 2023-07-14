General Hand/ Cleaner
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining of cleanliness and good housekeeping on all assigned areas.
- Sweeps, mops, vacuums, floors using brooms, mops and vacuum cleaners in offices and toilets
- Represents the organization by applying the principles of good customer care with patients, clients, doctors and other staff.
- Applies health and safety good practice in accordance with relevant legislation and standard operating procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant experience as a general hand.
- Must have 5’O’ Level Subjects.
- Class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com
Deadline: 11 July 2023
Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012. SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.
