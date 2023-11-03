General Hand Cleaners (Harare)
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the General Hand position which has arise in the Organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning of ablution facilities.
- Clearing and maintaining grounds.
Qualifications and Experience
- Hard working with minimum supervision.
- At least 5 “O” Levels.
Other
How to Apply
Applications with detailed CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 03 November 2023
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.
