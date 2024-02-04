General Hand/ Driver (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for male general hand between the ages of 25 years and above with past experience as a general hand and with a clean class 2 driver's license, to fill in the position of General Hand/Driver within our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the offices by sweeping, vacuuming, mopping floors.

leaning doors, furniture, and windows and disinfecting.

onitoring and keeping track of routine inspection and maintenance activities as the day progresses.

Emptying waste bins into waste bags and carrying the waste bags to collection points- washing and rearranging bins when required.

Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.

Set up, arrange, and remove decorations, tables, and chairs to prepare facilities for events such as ceremonies or meetings.

Keep all public spaces neat and tidy (mow, trim lawns, etc.)Notify managers concerning the need for major repairs or additions to the building operating system.

Ensure all doors are locked and all appliances have been switched off after operating hours.

ransport clients/ packages to and from the destination assigned.

Responsible for maintaining the vehicle and reporting any faults.

Be available to cover other facilities staff due to annual leave or other leave.

Must be able to act and behave in a professional manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Be physically fit and able to carry heavy machinery and work well under pressure.

Class 2 driver's license.

Defensive Drivers Certificate.

Medical certificate.

minimum of 5 O' Levels, English language is a must.

Computer literacy is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your CV and copies of certificates to: info@marcandice.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Do not apply if you have applied before.