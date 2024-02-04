General Hand/ Driver (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for male general hand between the ages of 25 years and above with past experience as a general hand and with a clean class 2 driver's license, to fill in the position of General Hand/Driver within our organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining the offices by sweeping, vacuuming, mopping floors.
- leaning doors, furniture, and windows and disinfecting.
- onitoring and keeping track of routine inspection and maintenance activities as the day progresses.
- Emptying waste bins into waste bags and carrying the waste bags to collection points- washing and rearranging bins when required.
- Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.
- Set up, arrange, and remove decorations, tables, and chairs to prepare facilities for events such as ceremonies or meetings.
- Keep all public spaces neat and tidy (mow, trim lawns, etc.)Notify managers concerning the need for major repairs or additions to the building operating system.
- Ensure all doors are locked and all appliances have been switched off after operating hours.
- ransport clients/ packages to and from the destination assigned.
- Responsible for maintaining the vehicle and reporting any faults.
- Be available to cover other facilities staff due to annual leave or other leave.
- Must be able to act and behave in a professional manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Be physically fit and able to carry heavy machinery and work well under pressure.
- Class 2 driver's license.
- Defensive Drivers Certificate.
- Medical certificate.
- minimum of 5 O' Levels, English language is a must.
- Computer literacy is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Please send your CV and copies of certificates to: info@marcandice.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Do not apply if you have applied before.
Deadline: 09 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marcandice Private Limited
Marcandice Private Limited specialises in manufacturing and supplying Medical Consumables, Medical PPE and Industrial PPE whilst also providing Covid19 disinfection services such as Thermal Fogging. Its main focus is to provide organizations with safety and hygienic products that prevent diseases and injury at the workplace.