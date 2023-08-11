Zimbabwe Elections 2023
General Hand-Electrician (Harare)
Job Description
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are core principles at UNDP: we value diversity as an expression of the multiplicity of nations and cultures where we operate, we foster inclusion as a way of ensuring all personnel are empowered to contribute to our mission, and we ensure equity and fairness in all our actions. Taking a ‘leave no one behind’ approach to our diversity efforts means increasing representation of underserved populations. People who identify as belonging to marginalized or excluded populations are strongly encouraged to apply. Learn more about working at UNDP including our values and inspiring stories.
UNDP does not tolerate sexual exploitation and abuse, any kind of harassment, including sexual harassment, and discrimination. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks.
Under the guidance and direct supervision of Facilities Associate, the General Hand-Electrician facilitates the efficient running and maintenance of the services provided promoting and maintaining a client-oriented approach within the Arundel Park Common Premises. The General Hand-Electrician assists with responsibilities on both general and special electrical projects. He/she works in construction, installation, and maintenance of all electrical facilities.
Supports contracted staff in provision of office maintenance services and works in close collaboration with the UN Agencies to ensure that quality service is provided to maintain a high standard of shared common utility services and to provide a comfortable and safe working environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Under the guidance of Facilities Associate, effective planning of electrical maintenance activities at the UN Compound:
- Schedule maintenance work of all electrical systems at the UN compound including but not limited to electrical circuits, backup generators, solar systems, HVAC, electric fence, and lighting.
- Ensure there is sufficient inventory to carry our maintenance works and supplies are procured on time.
- Assist the Facilities Associate in draft the maintenance budget.
- Undertaking the following maintenance and repair activities, ensuring compliance with UN guidelines:
- Install and maintain electrical cabling, power outlets, lighting bulbs and electrical fittings at the UN offices.
- Assist in the maintenance and operation of generators, solar systems, HVAC systems and any associated systems.
- Attend to emergency calls during non-working hours as required by the supervisor.
- Carry out monthly inspection and maintenance of HVAC and fans and replace as needed.
- Assure safety standards are used which comply with all UN guidelines. Ensure compliance of all work-related activities in a fair, ethical, and consistent manner.
- Supervising contractors working in the UN compound.
- Organize and collaborate with the landlord in maintenance and repair works that need to be carried out in the compound.
- Assists in monitoring and reporting on all works performed by outside contractors as assigned by the supervisor.
- Record keeping and knowledge management and reporting.
- Inspect, monitor and report to your supervisor any unusual occurrence and/or damage that have taken place or that may occur.
- Maintain all electrical systems documentation as assigned. Organize all work detail (work performed, service recommendations, etc.) and submit all paperwork to the Supervisor.
- Performs any duties that may be assigned by the supervisor, including the following:
- Perform miscellaneous tasks such as running errands, collection of supplies and equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Secondary education including English and Mathematics is required.
- A National Diploma in Electrical Engineering is highly desirable.
- Trade Certification is desirable.
- University degree or equivalent in the field will be given due consideration but not a requirement.
- Class 4 driver's license required.
Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in the field (with high school diploma) OR 0 year with Bachelor’s degree.
- Experience in solar power installations is required.
- Experience in electrical installations and cabling is required.
- Basic knowledge and experience in the usage of computers and Micro Soft packages.
- UN or International NGO experience is desirable.
- Experience in asset verification and stock taking is desirable.
- Knowledge in procurement processes and receiving goods from suppliers is desirable.
- Language Requirement: Fluency in written and spoken English and proficiency in any one of the local languages.
Core Competencies:
- Achieve Results: LEVEL 1: Plans and monitors own work, pays attention to details, delivers quality work by deadline.
- Think Innovatively: LEVEL 1: Open to creative ideas/known risks, is pragmatic problem solver, makes improvements.
- Learn Continuously: LEVEL 1: Open minded and curious, shares knowledge, learns from mistakes, asks for feedback.
- Adapt with Agility: LEVEL 1: Proactively initiate and champion change, manage multiple competing demands.
- Act with Determination: LEVEL 1: Think beyond immediate task/barriers and take action to achieve greater results.
- Engage and Partner: LEVEL 1: Political savvy, navigate complex landscape, champion inter-agency collaboration.
- Cross-Functional & Technical competencies
Business Management
- Communication: Ability to communicate in a clear, concise and unambiguous manner both through written and verbal communication; to tailor messages and choose communication methods depending on the audience.
- Resource Management: Ability to allocate and use resources in a strategic or tactical way in line with principles of accountability and integrity.
- Customer Satisfaction/ Client Management: Ability to respond timely and appropriately with a sense of urgency, provide consistent solutions, and deliver timely and quality results and/or solutions to fulfil and understand the real customers' needs.
- Look for ways to add value beyond clients' immediate requests. Ability to anticipate client's upcoming needs and concerns.
- Monitoring: Ability to provide managers and key stakeholders with regular feedback on the consistency or discrepancy between planned and actual activities and programme performance and results.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://estm.fa.em2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/job/12825?utm_medium=jobshare
Deadline: 18 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
The United Nations Development Programme is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development. The UNDP emphasizes developing local capacity towards long-term self-sufficiency and prosperity.